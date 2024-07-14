iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 552,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 211,781 shares.The stock last traded at $152.87 and had previously closed at $151.27.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

