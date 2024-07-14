iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.

