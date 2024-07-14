iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

