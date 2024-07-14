Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12. 176,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 613,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

