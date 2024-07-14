Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

