Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

