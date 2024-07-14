JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $244,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 398,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,557,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 310,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

