Land Securities Group Plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20 on October 4th

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LAND opened at GBX 647 ($8.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,504.65, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 646.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 554.70 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.34) to GBX 755 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 730 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 650 ($8.33).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £684.40 ($876.65) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,286.28). In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £684.40 ($876.65) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,286.28). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £949,141.44 ($1,215,756.94). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,754 and have sold 251,335 shares valued at $157,757,789. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

