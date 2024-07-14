LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Trading Down 3.4%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 11,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeddarTech Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

