LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Tops $48.36 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $48.36 million and $1.96 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

