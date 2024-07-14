LSV Asset Management Acquires 92,851 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.60% of Semler Scientific worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Semler Scientific stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $236.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.