LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $6,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

