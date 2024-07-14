LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $142,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.7 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.