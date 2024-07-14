LSV Asset Management Has $3.10 Million Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of REV Group worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE REVG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

