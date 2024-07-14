LSV Asset Management Has $5.44 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

