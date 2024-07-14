LSV Asset Management Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

