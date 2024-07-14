LSV Asset Management Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.3 %

QUAD stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

