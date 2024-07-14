LSV Asset Management Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Genesco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Genesco by 328.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Genesco by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Genesco by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GCO

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.