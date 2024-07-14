LSV Asset Management Has $7.69 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,816 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

