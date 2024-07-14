LSV Asset Management Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,040 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Prospect Capital worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,880,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,010 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Prospect Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 168,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prospect Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Profile



Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

