LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

