LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

