LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.50% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Stories

