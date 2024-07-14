LSV Asset Management Purchases 134,600 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.