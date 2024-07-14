LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of TowneBank worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Trading Up 1.5 %

TOWN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

