LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

