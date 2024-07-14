LSV Asset Management Sells 120,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

