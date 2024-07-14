LSV Asset Management Sells 1,324,553 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324,553 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

MS stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

