LSV Asset Management Sells 2,056 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.86% of Northrim BanCorp worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrim BanCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,661.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at $545,340.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.