LSV Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

THC stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

