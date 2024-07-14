LSV Asset Management Sells 25,540 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $60.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

