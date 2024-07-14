LSV Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of Preformed Line Products worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $587.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $104.96 and a 12 month high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

