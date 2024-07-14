LSV Asset Management Sells 53,600 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

