LSV Asset Management Sells 9,800 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Peoples Bancorp worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $370,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,344 shares of company stock valued at $271,436. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

