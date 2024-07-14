LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $8,014,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

