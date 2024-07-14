LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $989.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

