Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.
About Lucero Energy
Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.
