Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 22.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.17. 74,152,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 30,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

