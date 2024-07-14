LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

About LuxUrban Hotels

Featured Articles

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

