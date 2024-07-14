LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.
About LuxUrban Hotels
