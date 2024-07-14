Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.50. Marchex shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 33,508 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
