Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.