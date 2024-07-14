Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,299,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 801,811 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $55.84.

Get Merus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Merus by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.