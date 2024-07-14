Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

