Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). 150,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 76,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.77).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Microlise Group from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.
