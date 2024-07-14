Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.98. Approximately 67,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 147,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

