Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 852.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,603 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.57% of Mitek Systems worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mitek Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.51 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

