MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

