Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $236.85

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.85 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 238.99 ($3.06). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.97), with a volume of 407,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.78) price target on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,783.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.58.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,202 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,577.48). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,333 shares of company stock worth $2,026,766. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

