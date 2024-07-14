Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average is $466.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

