MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

